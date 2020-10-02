Earnings results for iBio (NYSE:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on iBio (NYSE:IBIO)

Dividend Strength: iBio (NYSE:IBIO)

iBio does not currently pay a dividend. iBio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iBio (NYSE:IBIO)

In the past three months, iBio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of iBio is held by insiders. Only 5.84% of the stock of iBio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of iBio (NYSE:IBIO



iBio has a P/B Ratio of 17.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here