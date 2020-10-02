Earnings results for Jerrick Media (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51.

Jerrick Media last posted its earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Jerrick Media has generated ($2.94) earnings per share over the last year. Jerrick Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Jerrick Media (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Dividend Strength: Jerrick Media (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Jerrick Media does not currently pay a dividend. Jerrick Media does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Jerrick Media (NASDAQ:CRTD)

In the past three months, Jerrick Media insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.00% of the stock of Jerrick Media is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Jerrick Media (NASDAQ:CRTD



Earnings for Jerrick Media are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.53) to ($0.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Jerrick Media is -0.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Jerrick Media is -0.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

