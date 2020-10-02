Earnings results for NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Analyst Opinion on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Dividend Strength: NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

NanoViricides does not currently pay a dividend. NanoViricides does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

In the past three months, NanoViricides insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.80% of the stock of NanoViricides is held by insiders. Only 7.11% of the stock of NanoViricides is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC



The P/E ratio of NanoViricides is -1.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NanoViricides is -1.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NanoViricides has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

