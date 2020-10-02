Earnings results for Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ:NFIN)

Netfin Acquisition Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 10/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ:NFIN)

Dividend Strength: Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ:NFIN)

Netfin Acquisition does not currently pay a dividend. Netfin Acquisition does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ:NFIN)

In the past three months, Netfin Acquisition insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 73.47% of the stock of Netfin Acquisition is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ:NFIN



Netfin Acquisition has a P/B Ratio of 54.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here