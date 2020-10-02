Earnings results for NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BOQI International Medical Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

NF Energy Saving last announced its quarterly earnings results on June 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $0.43 million during the quarter. NF Energy Saving has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. NF Energy Saving has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 20th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI)

Dividend Strength: NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI)

NF Energy Saving does not currently pay a dividend. NF Energy Saving does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI)

In the past three months, NF Energy Saving insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.63% of the stock of NF Energy Saving is held by insiders. Only 1.64% of the stock of NF Energy Saving is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI



NF Energy Saving has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here