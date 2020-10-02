Earnings results for Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 10/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Recon Technology in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Recon Technology.

Dividend Strength: Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Recon Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

In the past three months, Recon Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.97% of the stock of Recon Technology is held by insiders. Only 5.56% of the stock of Recon Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON



Recon Technology has a P/B Ratio of 0.25. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

