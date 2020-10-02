Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

By
Ronald
-
0
7
Down trend stock market graph. Candle stick chart showing economic recession. Decreasing price graph. Bear stock market. Financial crisis in stock market. Market fall down after hit by bad news. Down trend.

Earnings results for Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 10/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Recon Technology in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Recon Technology.

Dividend Strength: Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Recon Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

In the past three months, Recon Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.97% of the stock of Recon Technology is held by insiders. Only 5.56% of the stock of Recon Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON

Recon Technology has a P/B Ratio of 0.25. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR