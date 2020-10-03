PERCEPTRON (NASDAQ:PRCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Perceptron last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 3rd, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Perceptron has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Perceptron has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 9th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PERCEPTRON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Perceptron’s stock was trading at $4.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PRCP stock has increased by 68.6% and is now trading at $6.83.

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP (NASDAQ:RAVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group last released its earnings results on June 29th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $2.71 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rave Restaurant Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group’s stock was trading at $1.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RAVE stock has decreased by 53.3% and is now trading at $0.4720.

FFBW EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FFBW)

HOW HAS FFBW’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FFBW)

FFBW’s stock was trading at $8.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FFBW shares have increased by 6.6% and is now trading at $9.56.

CINCINNATI BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CNNB)

WHO ARE SOME OF CINCINNATI BANCORP’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Some companies that are related to Cincinnati Bancorp include Northwest Indiana Bancorp (NWIN), BankFinancial (BFIN), First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN), Riverview Bancorp (RVSB), Malvern Bancorp (MLVF), Salisbury Bancorp (SAL), Provident Financial (PROV), Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK), Madison County Financial (MCBK), Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI), Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB), Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (HSBI), Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC), FFBW (FFBW) and First Advantage Bancorp (FABK).