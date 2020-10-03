SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA last released its quarterly earnings data on October 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.19 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. SINA has generated ($1.03) earnings per share over the last year. SINA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SINA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA’s stock was trading at $31.86 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SINA shares have increased by 33.3% and is now trading at $42.47.

PROGRESS SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:PRGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 4th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. Its revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. Progress Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROGRESS SOFTWARE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software’s stock was trading at $32.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PRGS shares have increased by 15.9% and is now trading at $37.77.

BED BATH & BEYOND (NASDAQ:BBBY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond last announced its earnings data on October 5th, 2020. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bed Bath & Beyond has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year. Bed Bath & Beyond has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BED BATH & BEYOND’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock was trading at $7.65 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BBBY stock has increased by 169.3% and is now trading at $20.60.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UTZ Brands in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”