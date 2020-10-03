FLUX POWER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:FLUX)

HOW HAS FLUX POWER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (OTCMKTS:FLUX)

Flux Power’s stock was trading at $8.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FLUX shares have decreased by 14.1% and is now trading at $7.30.

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES (NYSE:CVU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures last released its earnings results on August 25th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $22.70 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.0.

HOW WERE CPI AEROSTRUCTURES’ EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSE:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August, 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter.

PRO-DEX (NASDAQ:PDEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex last issued its earnings data on August 28th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.45. Pro-Dex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Pro-Dex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 5th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PRO-DEX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex’s stock was trading at $18.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PDEX shares have increased by 61.7% and is now trading at $29.50.

NANOVIRICIDES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NNVC)

WHO ARE SOME OF NANOVIRICIDES’ KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:NNVC)

Some companies that are related to NanoViricides include Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX), Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX), Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS), Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF), BIOQUAL (BIOQ), Bioanalytical Systems (BASI), ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF), Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI), AIkido Pharma (AIKI), Inhibitor Therapeutics (INTI), HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (HPPI), Tenax Therapeutics (TENX), Vitality Biopharma (VBIO), US Stem Cell (USRM) and Protalex (PRTX).