IHS MARKIT (NYSE:INFO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. IHS Markit has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.7. IHS Markit has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IHS MARKIT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit’s stock was trading at $59.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, INFO stock has increased by 31.8% and is now trading at $78.52.

CONAGRA BRANDS (NYSE:CAG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands last posted its earnings data on October 5th, 2020. The reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm earned $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Conagra Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 17th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONAGRA BRANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands’ stock was trading at $26.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CAG shares have increased by 37.6% and is now trading at $36.88.

WVS FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:WVFC)

HOW HAS WVS FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial’s stock was trading at $14.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WVFC stock has decreased by 11.4% and is now trading at $13.1970.

RECON TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RCON)

HOW HAS RECON TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology’s stock was trading at $1.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RCON shares have decreased by 50.0% and is now trading at $0.8750.