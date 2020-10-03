DATASEA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DTSS)

HOW HAS DATASEA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Datasea’s stock was trading at $2.19 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DTSS shares have increased by 46.1% and is now trading at $3.20.

PEPSICO (NASDAQ:PEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo last released its earnings data on October 1st, 2020. The reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company earned $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has generated $5.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. PepsiCo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PEPSICO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo’s stock was trading at $129.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PEP stock has increased by 6.4% and is now trading at $138.06.

INTERGROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:INTG)

HOW HAS INTERGROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:INTG)

InterGroup’s stock was trading at $27.34 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, INTG stock has increased by 14.3% and is now trading at $31.25.

JERRICK MEDIA (NASDAQ:CRTD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Jerrick Media last released its earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Jerrick Media has generated ($2.94) earnings per share over the last year. Jerrick Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JERRICK MEDIA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Jerrick Media’s stock was trading at $3.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CRTD stock has decreased by 25.9% and is now trading at $2.74.