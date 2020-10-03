PARK CITY GROUP (NASDAQ:PCYG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group last released its earnings data on October 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Park City Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.3. Park City Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 5th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PARK CITY GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group’s stock was trading at $4.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PCYG shares have increased by 24.3% and is now trading at $5.01.

ACORN INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ATV)

HOW HAS ACORN INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ATV)

Acorn International’s stock was trading at $12.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ATV shares have increased by 14.8% and is now trading at $14.75.

BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:BSET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries last issued its earnings data on October 5th, 2020. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. Bassett Furniture Industries has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year. Bassett Furniture Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries’ stock was trading at $7.73 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BSET stock has increased by 96.0% and is now trading at $15.15.

ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ATNM)

WHO ARE SOME OF ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS’ KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:ATNM)

Some companies that are related to Actinium Pharmaceuticals include Homology Medicines (FIXX), Humanigen (HGEN), Atreca (BCEL), Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM), CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY), AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG), Odonate Therapeutics (ODT), Ardelyx (ARDX), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX), Dynavax Technologies (DVAX), Cue Biopharma (CUE), Inventiva (IVA), Applied Therapeutics (APLT), Tricida (TCDA) and G1 Therapeutics (GTHX).