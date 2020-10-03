MICRON TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:MU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on September 29th, 2020. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Its revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has generated $6.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Micron Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology’s stock was trading at $43.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MU shares have increased by 6.5% and is now trading at $46.55.

CONSTELLATION BRANDS (NYSE:STZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 5th, 2020. The reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has generated $9.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.2. Constellation Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONSTELLATION BRANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands’ stock was trading at $155.07 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STZ shares have increased by 19.7% and is now trading at $185.60.

J.W. MAYS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MAYS)

HOW HAS J.W. MAYS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays’ stock was trading at $25.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MAYS stock has decreased by 10.5% and is now trading at $22.60.

NF ENERGY SAVING (NASDAQ:BIMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BIMI)

NF Energy Saving last announced its quarterly earnings results on June 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. NF Energy Saving has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. NF Energy Saving has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 20th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NF ENERGY SAVING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BIMI)

NF Energy Saving’s stock was trading at $3.48 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BIMI stock has decreased by 50.6% and is now trading at $1.72.