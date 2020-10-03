THOR INDUSTRIES (NYSE:THO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries last posted its earnings data on October 3rd, 2020. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Its revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has generated $5.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Thor Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, December 14th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THOR INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries’ stock was trading at $52.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, THO stock has increased by 90.3% and is now trading at $99.92.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX last released its quarterly earnings data on October 4th, 2020. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The business earned $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SYNNEX has generated $13.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. SYNNEX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SYNNEX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX’s stock was trading at $101.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SNX shares have increased by 46.2% and is now trading at $147.64.

Vedanta’s stock was trading at $4.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VEDL stock has increased by 52.4% and is now trading at $7.33.

Pressure Biosciences’ stock was trading at $2.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PBIO stock has decreased by 19.5% and is now trading at $1.61.