FONAR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FONR)

HOW HAS FONAR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FONR)

Fonar’s stock was trading at $15.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FONR shares have increased by 42.7% and is now trading at $21.69.

ENERPAC TOOL GROUP (NYSE:EPAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on June 25th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm earned $101.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.53 million. Enerpac Tool Group has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year.

WHO ARE SOME OF ENERPAC TOOL GROUP’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:EPAC)

Some companies that are related to Enerpac Tool Group include Curtiss-Wright (CW), Moog (MOG.A), Moog (MOG.B), Actuant (ATU), LiqTech International (LIQT) and Indoor Harvest (INQD).

RAFAEL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

HOW WERE RAFAEL’S EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March, 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.02 million during the quarter.

LF CAPITAL ACQUISITION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LFAC)

ARE INVESTORS SHORTING LF CAPITAL ACQUISITION? (NASDAQ:LFAC)

LF Capital Acquisition saw a decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 109,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.