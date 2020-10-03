UNITED NATURAL FOODS (NYSE:UNFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods last released its quarterly earnings data on September 28th, 2020. The reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year. United Natural Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED NATURAL FOODS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods’ stock was trading at $6.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UNFI shares have increased by 135.9% and is now trading at $15.92.

COMTECH TELECOMM. (NASDAQ:CMTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecomm. last announced its earnings data on October 4th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Comtech Telecomm. has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.9. Comtech Telecomm. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMTECH TELECOMM.’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecomm.’s stock was trading at $20.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CMTL shares have decreased by 31.6% and is now trading at $13.97.

SMART GLOBAL (NASDAQ:SGH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGH)

Smart Global last announced its earnings data on October 1st, 2020. The reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Smart Global has generated $2.56 earnings per share over the last year. Smart Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 17th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SMART GLOBAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SGH)

Smart Global’s stock was trading at $22.73 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SGH shares have increased by 9.5% and is now trading at $24.89.

YINTECH INVESTMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:YIN)

HOW HAS YINTECH INVESTMENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:YIN)

Yintech Investment’s stock was trading at $6.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, YIN shares have increased by 19.8% and is now trading at $7.19.