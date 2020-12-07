Earnings results for AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/07/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

AstroNova last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 9th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter. AstroNova has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year. AstroNova has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, December 7th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AstroNova in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AstroNova in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova does not currently pay a dividend. AstroNova does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

In the past three months, AstroNova insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.80% of the stock of AstroNova is held by insiders. 42.68% of the stock of AstroNova is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT



The P/E ratio of AstroNova is -171.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AstroNova is -171.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AstroNova has a PEG Ratio of 6.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AstroNova has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here