Earnings results for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Caseys General Stores, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/07/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.21.

Casey’s General Stores last announced its earnings data on September 8th, 2020. The reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Casey’s General Stores has generated $7.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Casey’s General Stores has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, December 7th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Casey’s General Stores in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $204.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.60%. The high price target for CASY is $246.00 and the low price target for CASY is $170.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores has a dividend yield of 0.67%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Casey’s General Stores has been increasing its dividend for 17 years. The dividend payout ratio of Casey’s General Stores is 18.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Casey’s General Stores will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.91% next year. This indicates that Casey’s General Stores will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

In the past three months, Casey’s General Stores insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of Casey’s General Stores is held by insiders. 83.47% of the stock of Casey’s General Stores is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY



Earnings for Casey’s General Stores are expected to decrease by -1.56% in the coming year, from $7.69 to $7.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Casey’s General Stores is 23.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.34. The P/E ratio of Casey’s General Stores is 23.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.94. Casey’s General Stores has a P/B Ratio of 4.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

