Earnings results for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B)

Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S.A.- Eletrobras is estimated to report earnings on 12/07/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.10%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CENTRAIS ELETRI/S insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S is held by institutions.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

