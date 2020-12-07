Earnings results for CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/07/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Analyst Opinion on CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CooTek (Cayman) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 106.97%. The high price target for CTK is $14.00 and the low price target for CTK is $7.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) does not currently pay a dividend. CooTek (Cayman) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

In the past three months, CooTek (Cayman) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.59% of the stock of CooTek (Cayman) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK



Earnings for CooTek (Cayman) are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of CooTek (Cayman) is -9.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CooTek (Cayman) has a P/B Ratio of 7.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

