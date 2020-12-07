Earnings results for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 12/07/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Coupa Software last released its quarterly earnings data on September 8th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business earned $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Coupa Software has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. Coupa Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, December 7th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coupa Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $268.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.49%. The high price target for COUP is $360.00 and the low price target for COUP is $100.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software does not currently pay a dividend. Coupa Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

In the past three months, Coupa Software insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $51,638,399.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Coupa Software is held by insiders. 89.37% of the stock of Coupa Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP



Earnings for Coupa Software are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.24) to ($1.55) per share. The P/E ratio of Coupa Software is -190.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Coupa Software is -190.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Coupa Software has a P/B Ratio of 43.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

