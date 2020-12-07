Earnings results for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/07/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

HealthEquity last posted its earnings results on September 8th, 2020. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. The business earned $176 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Its revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year. HealthEquity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, December 7th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HealthEquity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.91, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.64%. The high price target for HQY is $77.00 and the low price target for HQY is $47.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity does not currently pay a dividend. HealthEquity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

In the past three months, HealthEquity insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $710,157.00 in company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of HealthEquity is held by insiders. 85.22% of the stock of HealthEquity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY



Earnings for HealthEquity are expected to grow by 6.14% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.21 per share. The P/E ratio of HealthEquity is -261.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HealthEquity is -261.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HealthEquity has a PEG Ratio of 4.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HealthEquity has a P/B Ratio of 4.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

