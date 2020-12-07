Earnings results for LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 12/07/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

LightInTheBox does not currently pay a dividend. LightInTheBox does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, LightInTheBox insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 62.20% of the stock of LightInTheBox is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.78% of the stock of LightInTheBox is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of LightInTheBox is 55.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.33. The P/E ratio of LightInTheBox is 55.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 81.34. LightInTheBox has a P/B Ratio of 11.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

