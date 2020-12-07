Earnings results for RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/07/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

Dividend Strength: RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education does not currently pay a dividend. RYB Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

In the past three months, RYB Education insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.31% of the stock of RYB Education is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RYB Education (NYSE:RYB



The P/E ratio of RYB Education is -1.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RYB Education is -1.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RYB Education has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here