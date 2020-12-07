Earnings results for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/07/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Smartsheet last announced its earnings data on September 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Its revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Smartsheet has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year. Smartsheet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, December 7th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Smartsheet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.11%. The high price target for SMAR is $68.00 and the low price target for SMAR is $45.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet does not currently pay a dividend. Smartsheet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

In the past three months, Smartsheet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $39,972,754.00 in company stock. Only 10.20% of the stock of Smartsheet is held by insiders. 99.21% of the stock of Smartsheet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR



Earnings for Smartsheet are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.19) to ($1.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Smartsheet is -65.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Smartsheet is -65.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Smartsheet has a P/B Ratio of 14.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

