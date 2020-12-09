Earnings results for Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/09/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Annovis Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 115.05%. The high price target for ANVS is $12.00 and the low price target for ANVS is $12.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Annovis Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Annovis Bio has a forecasted upside of 115.1% from its current price of $5.58. Annovis Bio has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Annovis Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

In the past three months, Annovis Bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.90% of the stock of Annovis Bio is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.37% of the stock of Annovis Bio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS



Annovis Bio has a P/B Ratio of 4.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

