Earnings results for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Asana in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.83%. The high price target for ASAN is $33.00 and the low price target for ASAN is $23.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana does not currently pay a dividend. Asana does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

In the past three months, Asana insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.21% of the stock of Asana is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Asana (NYSE:ASAN



Earnings for Asana are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.30) to ($1.08) per share.

