Earnings results for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Company is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Campbell Soup last posted its earnings results on September 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Campbell Soup has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020. Campbell Soup will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 9th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Campbell Soup in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.03%. The high price target for CPB is $59.00 and the low price target for CPB is $40.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Campbell Soup has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.94, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.13, Campbell Soup has a forecasted upside of 8.0% from its current price of $48.26. Campbell Soup has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup pays a meaningful dividend of 2.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Campbell Soup has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Campbell Soup is 47.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Campbell Soup will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.05% next year. This indicates that Campbell Soup will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

In the past three months, Campbell Soup insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $292,025.00 in company stock. 35.64% of the stock of Campbell Soup is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 46.11% of the stock of Campbell Soup is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB



Earnings for Campbell Soup are expected to grow by 3.40% in the coming year, from $2.94 to $3.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Campbell Soup is 9.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.34. The P/E ratio of Campbell Soup is 9.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 40.18. Campbell Soup has a PEG Ratio of 11.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Campbell Soup has a P/B Ratio of 5.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

