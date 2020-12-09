Earnings results for Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Comtech Telecommunications last released its quarterly earnings data on October 4th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business earned $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Comtech Telecommunications has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.9. Comtech Telecommunications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020. Comtech Telecommunications will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 9th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Comtech Telecommunications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.13%. The high price target for CMTL is $43.00 and the low price target for CMTL is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Comtech Telecommunications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Comtech Telecommunications has a forecasted upside of 41.1% from its current price of $19.84. Comtech Telecommunications has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications pays a meaningful dividend of 2.05%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Comtech Telecommunications has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Comtech Telecommunications is 51.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

In the past three months, Comtech Telecommunications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of Comtech Telecommunications is held by insiders. 77.17% of the stock of Comtech Telecommunications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL



The P/E ratio of Comtech Telecommunications is 70.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.33. The P/E ratio of Comtech Telecommunications is 70.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 81.28. Comtech Telecommunications has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here