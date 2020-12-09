Earnings results for Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)

Designer Brands Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Designer Brands last announced its earnings results on September 3rd, 2020. The reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $489.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Designer Brands has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year. Designer Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020. Designer Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 9th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Designer Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.93%. The high price target for DBI is $8.00 and the low price target for DBI is $4.30. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Designer Brands has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)

Designer Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Designer Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)

In the past three months, Designer Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $128,800.00 in company stock. Only 30.89% of the stock of Designer Brands is held by insiders. 72.87% of the stock of Designer Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI



Earnings for Designer Brands are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.96) to $0.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Designer Brands is -2.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Designer Brands is -2.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Designer Brands has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

