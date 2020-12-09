Earnings results for Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Enzo Biochem last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 13th, 2020. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $19.53 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Enzo Biochem has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020. Enzo Biochem will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 9th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Dividend Strength: Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem does not currently pay a dividend. Enzo Biochem does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

In the past three months, Enzo Biochem insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Enzo Biochem is held by insiders. 55.10% of the stock of Enzo Biochem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ



The P/E ratio of Enzo Biochem is -4.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Enzo Biochem has a P/B Ratio of 1.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

