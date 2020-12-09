Earnings results for (GEF.B) (NYSE:GEF.B)

Greif, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24.

Analyst Opinion on (GEF.B) (NYSE:GEF.B)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for (GEF.B).

Dividend Strength: (GEF.B) (NYSE:GEF.B)

(GEF.B) is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.28%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. (GEF.B) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: (GEF.B) (NYSE:GEF.B)

In the past three months, (GEF.B) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.17% of the stock of (GEF.B) is held by insiders. Only 5.36% of the stock of (GEF.B) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of (GEF.B) (NYSE:GEF.B



The P/E ratio of (GEF.B) is 22.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.34. The P/E ratio of (GEF.B) is 22.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 37.23. (GEF.B) has a P/B Ratio of 2.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

