Earnings results for Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genasys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.45%. The high price target for GNSS is $7.50 and the low price target for GNSS is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Genasys has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.08, Genasys has a forecasted downside of 11.5% from its current price of $6.87. Genasys has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys does not currently pay a dividend. Genasys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

In the past three months, Genasys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,724,999.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Genasys is held by insiders. 52.42% of the stock of Genasys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS



Earnings for Genasys are expected to grow by 41.67% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Genasys is 98.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.33. The P/E ratio of Genasys is 98.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.05. Genasys has a P/B Ratio of 6.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here