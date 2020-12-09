Earnings results for Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24.

Analyst Opinion on Greif (NYSE:GEF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Greif in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.63%. The high price target for GEF is $56.00 and the low price target for GEF is $26.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Greif has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.40, Greif has a forecasted downside of 14.6% from its current price of $50.84. Greif has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Greif pays a meaningful dividend of 3.52%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Greif has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Greif is 44.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Greif will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.43% next year. This indicates that Greif will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Greif (NYSE:GEF)

In the past three months, Greif insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.57% of the stock of Greif is held by insiders. 43.35% of the stock of Greif is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Greif (NYSE:GEF



Earnings for Greif are expected to grow by 10.44% in the coming year, from $3.16 to $3.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Greif is 23.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.34. The P/E ratio of Greif is 23.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 37.23. Greif has a PEG Ratio of 1.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Greif has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

