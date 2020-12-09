Earnings results for Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $6.79.

Hovnanian Enterprises last released its quarterly earnings results on September 3rd, 2020. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $628.14 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.4. Hovnanian Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020. Hovnanian Enterprises will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 9th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Dividend Strength: Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. Hovnanian Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

In the past three months, Hovnanian Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.24% of the stock of Hovnanian Enterprises is held by insiders. Only 29.75% of the stock of Hovnanian Enterprises is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV



The P/E ratio of Hovnanian Enterprises is 39.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.33. The P/E ratio of Hovnanian Enterprises is 39.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.61.

More latest stories: here