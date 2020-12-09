Earnings results for Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Dividend Strength: Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support does not currently pay a dividend. Innovative Solutions and Support does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

In the past three months, Innovative Solutions and Support insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.10% of the stock of Innovative Solutions and Support is held by insiders. Only 24.32% of the stock of Innovative Solutions and Support is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC



The P/E ratio of Innovative Solutions and Support is 40.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.33. The P/E ratio of Innovative Solutions and Support is 40.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 90.00. Innovative Solutions and Support has a P/B Ratio of 3.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

