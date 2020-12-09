Earnings results for Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.79.

Kewaunee Scientific last released its earnings results on September 8th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $36.42 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kewaunee Scientific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Dividend Strength: Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific does not currently pay a dividend. Kewaunee Scientific does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

In the past three months, Kewaunee Scientific insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.50% of the stock of Kewaunee Scientific is held by insiders. 38.82% of the stock of Kewaunee Scientific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU



The P/E ratio of Kewaunee Scientific is -4.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kewaunee Scientific has a P/B Ratio of 0.67. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

