Earnings results for Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mesa Air Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.73%. The high price target for MESA is $10.00 and the low price target for MESA is $2.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mesa Air Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.67, Mesa Air Group has a forecasted downside of 25.7% from its current price of $7.63. Mesa Air Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group does not currently pay a dividend. Mesa Air Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

In the past three months, Mesa Air Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of Mesa Air Group is held by insiders. 58.72% of the stock of Mesa Air Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA



Earnings for Mesa Air Group are expected to decrease by -20.00% in the coming year, from $0.70 to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Mesa Air Group is 9.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.34. The P/E ratio of Mesa Air Group is 9.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.93. Mesa Air Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.82. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Mesa Air Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

