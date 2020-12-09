Earnings results for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Oxford Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business earned $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.57 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Oxford Industries has generated $4.32 earnings per share over the last year. Oxford Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020. Oxford Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 9th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oxford Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.58%. The high price target for OXM is $64.00 and the low price target for OXM is $53.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Oxford Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.80, Oxford Industries has a forecasted downside of 4.6% from its current price of $61.62. Oxford Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 1.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Oxford Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Oxford Industries is 23.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Oxford Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.71% next year. This indicates that Oxford Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

In the past three months, Oxford Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Oxford Industries is held by insiders. 94.51% of the stock of Oxford Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM



Earnings for Oxford Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.11) to $2.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Oxford Industries is -18.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oxford Industries is -18.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oxford Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here