Earnings results for Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Photronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.34%. The high price target for PLAB is $18.00 and the low price target for PLAB is $13.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Photronics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.50, Photronics has a forecasted upside of 17.3% from its current price of $13.21. Photronics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics does not currently pay a dividend. Photronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

In the past three months, Photronics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $235,299.00 in company stock. Only 3.82% of the stock of Photronics is held by insiders. 92.66% of the stock of Photronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB



Earnings for Photronics are expected to grow by 43.86% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $0.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Photronics is 22.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.34. The P/E ratio of Photronics is 22.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 81.32. Photronics has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here