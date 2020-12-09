Earnings results for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.79.

RH last released its quarterly earnings results on September 9th, 2020. The reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. The company earned $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. RH has generated $11.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.4. RH has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020. RH will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 9th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RH in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $399.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.34%. The high price target for RH is $530.00 and the low price target for RH is $220.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RH does not currently pay a dividend. RH does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, RH insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.00% of the stock of RH is held by insiders.

Earnings for RH are expected to grow by 8.19% in the coming year, from $17.09 to $18.49 per share. The P/E ratio of RH is 56.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.34. The P/E ratio of RH is 56.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.48. RH has a PEG Ratio of 1.02. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. RH has a P/B Ratio of 481.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

