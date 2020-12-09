Earnings results for SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/09/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

SigmaTron International last released its quarterly earnings results on September 9th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $60.53 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SigmaTron International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Dividend Strength: SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International does not currently pay a dividend. SigmaTron International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

In the past three months, SigmaTron International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of SigmaTron International is held by insiders. Only 20.79% of the stock of SigmaTron International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA



The P/E ratio of SigmaTron International is -18.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SigmaTron International has a P/B Ratio of 0.27. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

