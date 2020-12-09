Earnings results for StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.4.

Analyst Opinion on StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StoneX Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.83%. The high price target for SNEX is $70.00 and the low price target for SNEX is $70.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

StoneX Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.00, StoneX Group has a forecasted upside of 8.8% from its current price of $64.32. StoneX Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group does not currently pay a dividend. StoneX Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

In the past three months, StoneX Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,745,994.00 in company stock. Only 17.65% of the stock of StoneX Group is held by insiders. 72.06% of the stock of StoneX Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX



The P/E ratio of StoneX Group is 10.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.34. The P/E ratio of StoneX Group is 10.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.04. StoneX Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

