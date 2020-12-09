Earnings results for The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

The Lovesac last posted its quarterly earnings data on September 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.47. The company earned $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Lovesac has generated ($1.04) earnings per share over the last year. The Lovesac has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020. The Lovesac will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 9th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Lovesac in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.22%. The high price target for LOVE is $44.00 and the low price target for LOVE is $25.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac does not currently pay a dividend. The Lovesac does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

In the past three months, The Lovesac insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,128,686.00 in company stock. Only 31.31% of the stock of The Lovesac is held by insiders. 75.19% of the stock of The Lovesac is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE



Earnings for The Lovesac are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.80) to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of The Lovesac is -45.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Lovesac is -45.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Lovesac has a P/B Ratio of 5.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

