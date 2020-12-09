Earnings results for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

United Natural Foods last posted its earnings data on September 28th, 2020. The reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. The firm earned $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year. United Natural Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020. United Natural Foods will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 9th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Natural Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.61%. The high price target for UNFI is $26.00 and the low price target for UNFI is $10.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

United Natural Foods has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.67, United Natural Foods has a forecasted upside of 4.6% from its current price of $18.80. United Natural Foods has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods does not currently pay a dividend. United Natural Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

In the past three months, United Natural Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of United Natural Foods is held by insiders. 82.47% of the stock of United Natural Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI



Earnings for United Natural Foods are expected to decrease by -11.05% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.06 per share. The P/E ratio of United Natural Foods is -3.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of United Natural Foods is -3.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. United Natural Foods has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

