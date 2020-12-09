Earnings results for Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited is estimated to report earnings on 12/09/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Uxin last posted its earnings results on September 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter. Uxin has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year. Uxin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Dividend Strength: Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin does not currently pay a dividend. Uxin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

In the past three months, Uxin insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.74% of the stock of Uxin is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN



The P/E ratio of Uxin is -0.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

