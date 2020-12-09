Earnings results for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Verint Systems last announced its quarterly earnings results on September 9th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The business earned $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. Its revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Verint Systems has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.5. Verint Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020. Verint Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 9th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verint Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.94%. The high price target for VRNT is $64.00 and the low price target for VRNT is $52.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Verint Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

In the past three months, Verint Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,252,820.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Verint Systems is held by insiders. 95.94% of the stock of Verint Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT



Earnings for Verint Systems are expected to decrease by -16.93% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Verint Systems is 243.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.34. The P/E ratio of Verint Systems is 243.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 81.32. Verint Systems has a PEG Ratio of 1.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Verint Systems has a P/B Ratio of 3.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

