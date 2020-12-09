Earnings results for Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/09/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veru in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 131.12%. The high price target for VERU is $9.00 and the low price target for VERU is $6.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru does not currently pay a dividend. Veru does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

In the past three months, Veru insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.10% of the stock of Veru is held by insiders. Only 23.13% of the stock of Veru is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU



Earnings for Veru are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.16) to ($0.26) per share. The P/E ratio of Veru is -20.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Veru is -20.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Veru has a P/B Ratio of 6.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

