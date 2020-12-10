Earnings results for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/10/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38.

Analyst Opinion on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Academy Sports and Outdoors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.22%. The high price target for ASO is $24.00 and the low price target for ASO is $17.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Academy Sports and Outdoors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.58, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a forecasted upside of 16.2% from its current price of $16.85. Academy Sports and Outdoors has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors does not currently pay a dividend. Academy Sports and Outdoors does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO)

In the past three months, Academy Sports and Outdoors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO



