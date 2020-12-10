Earnings results for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/10/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9100000000000001.

Adobe last released its earnings data on September 15th, 2020. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company earned $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.9. Adobe has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 10th, 2020. Adobe will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, December 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adobe in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $507.96, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.01%. The high price target for ADBE is $600.00 and the low price target for ADBE is $318.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 23 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Adobe has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 23 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $507.96, Adobe has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $483.74. Adobe has been the subject of 19 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe does not currently pay a dividend. Adobe does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

In the past three months, Adobe insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,118,923.00 in company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of Adobe is held by insiders. 75.66% of the stock of Adobe is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE



Earnings for Adobe are expected to grow by 13.97% in the coming year, from $8.23 to $9.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Adobe is 60.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.27. The P/E ratio of Adobe is 60.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 80.78. Adobe has a PEG Ratio of 2.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Adobe has a P/B Ratio of 22.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

